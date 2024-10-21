VerusCoin (VRSC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,534.89

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00005695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $301.93 million and approximately $36,534.89 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,587,435 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,585,479.83112518. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.74742667 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $35,740.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

