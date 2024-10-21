Gaimin (GMRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,462.51

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gaimin has a market cap of $11.00 million and $74,462.51 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00256466 BTC.
Gaimin Profile
Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.
Buying and Selling Gaimin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
