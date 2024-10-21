Gigachad (GIGA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $598.26 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $598.26 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gigachad has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.06018949 USD and is up 20.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,291,160.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

