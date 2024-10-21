Notcoin (NOT) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Notcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $831.20 million and approximately $101.33 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,449 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,449.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00833475 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $98,705,020.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

