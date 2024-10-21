PAID Network Price Hits $0.0524 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $8,689.48 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000138 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00256466 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.0520185 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $11,271.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

