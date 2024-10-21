Virtuals Protocol Trading 108.8% Higher Over Last Week (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $133.37 million and $2.40 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 108.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Virtuals Protocol Token Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s launch date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.1390231 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,922,166.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

