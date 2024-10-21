Hoppy Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $103.56 million and $8.33 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoppy token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00025489 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $8,367,574.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

