Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $392.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

