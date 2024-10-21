Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $761,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.