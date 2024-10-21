Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,251 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $192.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

