Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Cuts Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,674,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,372,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,935,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 862,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 563,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.