iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after buying an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $99.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

