V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $145.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.