Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.1% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

