Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 29,793 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 74,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $88.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

