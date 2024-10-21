Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 818 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

IMOM opened at $28.52 on Monday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

