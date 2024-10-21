ACT Advisors LLC. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 603.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBLL. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $106.23.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

