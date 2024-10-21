Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFAR stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

