DMC Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DMC Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $917.97 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $921.21 and a 200-day moving average of $858.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.