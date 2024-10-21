16,111 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,172. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,172. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $47,738.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,112.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,911 shares of company stock valued at $14,640,096. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

