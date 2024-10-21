Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.18.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $308.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.30. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $232.29 and a 12-month high of $310.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

