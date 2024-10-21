V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 219,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 371.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.78 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

