Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 3,306,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,595,000 after buying an additional 319,346 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

