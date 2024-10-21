Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2024 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was given a new $99.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was given a new $102.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

10/18/2024 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

10/1/2024 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $85.53 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $272,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

