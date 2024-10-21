Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Sells 26 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $603.56 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.51 and a 200 day moving average of $555.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

