V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 236,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $48.18 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.