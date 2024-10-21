Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

MetLife stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

