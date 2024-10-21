Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,322 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

