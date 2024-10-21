Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.61. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

