Baker Boyer National Bank Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.26 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

