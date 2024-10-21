Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.