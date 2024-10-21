Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after buying an additional 514,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

GLD opened at $251.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $251.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.