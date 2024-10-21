Cedrus LLC Invests $219,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,130.18.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,350.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,980.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3,823.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,394.95. The firm has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.