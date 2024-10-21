Cedrus LLC Sells 475 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cedrus LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $188.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $333.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

