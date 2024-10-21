One Degree Advisors Inc Has $4.71 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Degree Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

