One Degree Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

One Degree Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.6% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $205.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

