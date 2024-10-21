7,420 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Purchased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock opened at $112.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.