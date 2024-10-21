One Degree Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 89,188 Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 89,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,989,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,805,000 after acquiring an additional 278,965 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,051,000 after acquiring an additional 186,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFCA opened at $50.60 on Monday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.