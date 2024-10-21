Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $281.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.00.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.