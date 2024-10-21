Raymond James & Associates Has $105.35 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $105,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

