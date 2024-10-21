OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,701 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $2,842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after buying an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

DD stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.