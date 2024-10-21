Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $332.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $332.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

