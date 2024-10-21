Creative Planning Sells 9,180 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $301.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.79 and a 200-day moving average of $268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

