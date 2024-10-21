iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 72,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

