Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires 1,036 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $222.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

