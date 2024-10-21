Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after buying an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,648 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $31,028,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $13,710,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

