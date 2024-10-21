eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,806 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

