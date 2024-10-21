Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,397.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,356.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,304.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $811.42 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,448.41.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

