Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 390,431 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.89% of Donaldson worth $78,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 23.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,351,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,288,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after purchasing an additional 190,024 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,575.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,575.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

