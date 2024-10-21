Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 147,881 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 147,881 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $82,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.67. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $484.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

